4 Arrests In 2 Days For 'Defaming' Yogi Adityanath. Petition In Top Court

Prashant Kanojia, a freelance journalist, was picked up from his home in Delhi.

The wife of Delhi-based journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly maligning the image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has moved the Supreme Court for his release.

The petition claims that necessary legal guidelines were not followed during the arrest and therefore it is illegal.

Her lawyer told the court that Mr Kanojia was "unceremoniously arrested by the UP police and it is illegal. Please take up the case today itself."

However the Supreme Court has decided to hear the matter tomorrow.