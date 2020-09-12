Widespread Rain Likely In Peninsular India In Next 5 Days: Weather Office

IMD predicted moderate thunderstorms over several parts of country for next 12 hours (Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted moderate thunderstorms over several parts of the country for the next 12 hours along with widespread rains with thunderstorms over peninsular parts of the country over the next five days.

"Moderate thunderstorm and lightning likely at isolated places in east Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Telangana, coastal Andhra, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Rayalaseema, Konkan and Goa during next 12 hours," the India Meteorological Department said.

"Widespread rain with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm, and lightning very likely over peninsular India during the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Konkan, Goa & coastal Karnataka on September 12," the IMD added.

It further predicted heavy rain at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and northeast India during the next three to four days.

"Rainfall distribution and intensity very likely to increase over Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Maharashtra & Gujarat from September 12 onward," the IMD said.