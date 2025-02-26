Why Was Shashi Tharoor Named 'Shashi'? There's A Maha Shivratri Connection

Why was Shashi Tharoor named Shashi? The diplomat-turned-Congress MP, who is currently in the news over his praises for his rivals, has shared the reason while wishing his supporters on Maha Shivratri. Mr Tharoor, who represents the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, said in an online post he was named 'Shashi' - which means Moon - after the crescent moon seen on Lord Shiva's head - and that he was born on Maha Shivratri.

He said today marks his "nakshatram birthday" as per the Kerala calendar - though the parliament website records his special day as March 9.

"I was born on Mahashivratri and named Shashi for the crescent moon on Lord Shiva's forehead. In the Kerala calendar, my "nakshatram birthday" is today. It has always been a very special day for my family," Mr Tharoor said in an online post.

In Hinduism, Maha Shivratri is the grandest festival dedicated to Shiva, held annually, which is said to commemorate his wedding with Parvati.

Mr Tharoor's post came on a lighter note amid a rift in his party over his praises for rivals - the LDF government in Kerala for its handling of the state economy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Defending himself, he had said his remarks were in the state and nation's interest, but also sent a strong message that he has other "options" if he was not needed in the party.

"If the party wants me then I will be there for the party. If not, I have my own things to do. You should not think that I don't have any option to spend time," he said in a podcast. He had also underlined the need for expanding the Congress appeal in Kerala.

A mouthpiece of Kerala Congress had called it "suicidal" to weaken the party from within, but with Mr Tharoor not showing any sign of backing down, it has now turned to damage control measures.

A meeting is expected on Friday that may feature Mr Tharoor and other state leaders speaking in one voice, sources indicate, and that Congress leaders have decided not to respond to Mr Tharoor since replying would lead to friendly fire.