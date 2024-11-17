Explained: Why Manipur Is On The Boil Again

Unrest has broken out in Manipur again over the last two days. Violent protests have continued in the valley and the houses of several ministers and MLAs were attacked by mobs. Now tension simmers in the Imphal valley region as civil society groups have given an ultimatum to the Centre and the state government to take "decisive action" against armed groups or face public anger.

Last night, huge mobs gathered and attacked the residences and properties of ministers and MLAs, angered by the continued violence for months together.

The trigger was the news of recovery of decomposed bodies of six persons who were allegedly taken hostage after the Jiribam shootout, where 10 Kuki militants died.

Civil society groups from the valley dominated by Meiteis have given an ultimatum.

"All the MLAs and other leaders must sit together to take decisive action to resolve the present crisis at the earliest," said Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson, COCOMI, demanding urgent military crackdown on the terrorists and the armed groups.

"If they do not take any decisive action that satisfies the people, the government will bear the brunt of the people's discontent and anger," he added.

The state cabinet has urged the Centre to review and withdraw the re-imposition of AFSPA in six police station areas. The Opposition is trying to corner the state and centre.

"We have already mentioned that if necessary, that if we MLAs resign it can solve the crisis, then we are ready for it," said Okram Ibobi Singh, the Leader Of Opposition.

The onus of the situation, he pointed out, lies with the state and the Centre. "There is complete breakdown of the Constitutional machinery. This is the government's responsibility and they cannot avoid it," he added. The Centre has rushed top CRPF officials to the state.

Meanwhile in areas dominated by the Kuk-Zo, their tribal body has demanded comprehensive AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) coverage for the state's Valley districts.

The Committee on Tribal Unity of Sadar Hills in Kangpokpi District has issued a strong statement, urging the Union Home Ministry to extend AFSPA to all 13 remaining police stations in Manipur's valley districts while withdrawing the act from the hill areas, including Leimakhong.

The protests by the community have intensified over the Jiribam crisis.

"Enough is enough. Our cries for justice cannot be silenced anymore. We march today not only for our fallen brothers and sisters but for the dignity of our people and the rule of law," said Sylvia, a Human Rights activist from Kangpokpi.