Why PM Wants BJP Workers Across Country To Look At Tripura

PM Narendra Modi congratulated BJP for winning a huge number of seats in Tripura panchayat election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today credited the BJP's winning streak in elections in Tripura to "the power of development politics", and asked party workers in other states to learn from the "Karyakartas" of the north-east state after the party won the panchayat elections.

"Tripura's faith in BJP remains unwavering! I thank the people of the state for blessing the party in the Panchayat Elections across the state. The transformative work in Tripura's rural areas is positively impacting many lives. Kudos to the local unit for the hardwork!" PM Modi tweeted this morning.

The 25-year rule of the Left in Tripura under four-time former chief minister Manik Sarkar, 70, ended after the BJP swept the state in the assembly election in March 2018. Mr Sarkar had said the BJP's victory had caught him off guard. Tripura was seen as one of the two important citadels of the Left in the country - Kerala is the only state now governed by Left parties.

The BJP-led alliance won 43 of Tripura's 60 assembly seats in March 2018, powered by its shrill campaign to seek "poriborton" (change). It had won no seat in 2013.

"I would urge BJP Karyakartas from other states to interact with Karyakartas from Tripura. The Party's repeated successes in the state demonstrate the power of development politics and democratic temperament. It also shows that with the right effort, everything is possible," PM Modi tweeted in reply to a tweet by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb that summarised the number of seats the BJP has won in the panchayat election.

The BJP won 114 out of 116 seats in zilla parishad, 411 out of 419 seats in panchayat samiti and 5,916 out of 6,111 seats in gram panchayat elections - overall a 90 per cent win in the three-tier local election.

"Congratulations Tripura, it's your win," tweeted Biplab Deb, who was the BJP's youngest chief in any state before he was made chief minister.

