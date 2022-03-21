Why Maharashtra Is Celebrating Shivaji Jayanti Today

Chhatrapati Shivaji was born in 1630.

The Maharashtra government is celebrating the birth anniversary of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Monday (March 21). Shivaji is regarded as the greatest warrior king of the Maratha empire.

Though the official celebrations take place on February 19, according to the Gregorian calendar, the ruling Shiv Sena recognises Shivaji's birthday as per the Hindu calendar - on the third (Tritiya) day of Falgun Vadya (month of Falgun). Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) too is celebrating the birth anniversary today.

During the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government, Shiv Sena leaders had written letters to then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding the celebrations be held according to Marathi traditions.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was born in 1630, in Pune's Shivneri Durg. Founder of the Maratha kingdom, Chhatrapati Shivaji was natural leader and a great warrior.

Chhatrapati Shivaji had won several wars against the Mughals and carved out the Maratha empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned as the 'Chhatrapati' or emperor.

This is the 392nd birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler.

