'Why Lt Governor Working On His Own', AAP Asks PM Modi At All-Party Meet

Sanjay Singh asked PM Modi what was the AAP government's crime (File)

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh used the all-party meeting here on Tuesday to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the Centre was obstructing the Delhi government's work.

"I asked PM Modi why, even after the Supreme Court ruling, is the Lt. Governor in Delhi operating on his own?" Mr Singh said at the all-party meeting held ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.

"What is our crime? We only want to deliver ration to every doorstep, install CCTV cameras, and want to work towards education and health. So, why are we not allowed to work," he asked.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party MP: "At least now, after the Supreme Court judgement, PM should let the Delhi government function."

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel, Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and CPI leader D. Raja were among those who attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the Centre sought the opposition's support for the smooth conduct both houses of Parliament.

The monsoon session of Parliament starts on Wednesday and ends on August 10.