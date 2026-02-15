Why India's C-130J Is King Of Tactical Airlift Missions: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed on the northeast's first emergency landing field (ELF) in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules turboprop aircraft. This rugged transport plane is ideal for operating in difficult terrain, common in India.

Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to this story India bought 12 C-130J Super Hercules from the US. The first six arrived in 2008, followed by an additional six between 2011 and 2019. They are one of the world's most reliable tactical airlifters. This aircraft can easily land and take off from small and unprepared airstrips. This capability is crucial in the Himalayan regions, such as Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, where the altitude is high and the runways are short and difficult. The Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip, at approximately 16,614 feet above sea level, is considered one of the most difficult to reach in the world. The C-130J's ability to operate in such high altitudes and difficult terrain is strategically crucial for the IAF. The C-130J, in addition to being used as a cargo or transport aircraft, is also multirole, capable of performing a variety of missions. In addition to special operations, it can fly long distances with the help of aerial refueling. It is also used for paradrop operations, search and rescue (SAR) missions, and delivery of relief material during natural disasters. Saturday's landing at the new ELF was the second time PM Modi came in a C130J. The first was when he landed on Purvanchal Highway in Sultanpur in November 2021. The C-130J does not need a long runway to take off and land. That is one of the reasons why it is best suited for use in special operations. A C-130 was used to bring back Indians stranded in Sudan in April 2023. Lockheed Martin, the maker of the C-130J, says tactical airlift missions are not about speed; rather, they need low altitudes and slow speeds, requiring the ability to go anywhere to support a multitude of missions. The C-130J Super Hercules is the only tactical-by-design medium-sized airlifter that meets all of the complex and challenging requirements of the tactical airlift mission. Some of its defining features include: best short-field takeoff and landing performance, air worthiness certification from over 20 operators, lower fuel consumption, reduced carbon footprint, increased range, most pallet and passenger capacity, and superior survivability.

