Why India Slammed Germany Over Comments On Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party chief is currently in ED custody till March 28.

India has labelled Germany's comments on the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case "biased and unwarranted" after the country said it expected India to apply "basic democratic principles" to ensure a fair trial for the jailed leader.



At a press conference, the German foreign ministry was asked about Berlin's stand on the Delhi Chief Minister's arrest before the Lok Sabha elections. Responding to the question, the spokesperson said that Germany had taken note of the case.



"We have taken note, India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to independence of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him," he said.



India said the remarks "undermined the independence of the judiciary" and were a "blatant interference in India's internal matters". The Ministry of External Affairs summoned German envoy George Enzweiler to register an official protest.



"We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary. "India is a vibrant and robust democracy with rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted," MEA said in a statement after the meeting.



The Aam Aadmi Party chief has been accused by Enforcement Directorate (ED) of being the "main conspirator" of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy which was implemented by his government to allegedly gain kickbacks from retailers and wholesalers. Mr Kejriwal was summoned by the probe agency nine times before his arrest. He is currently in ED custody till March 28.