'Why Not Arrest Jacqueline Fernandez... Why Pick-And Choose?' Court Asks

Actor Jacqueline Fernandes can escape the country easily as she is not short of money, the Enforcement Directorate told a court today, arguing against her bail request in a case linked to a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The court reserved its order till tomorrow.

Jacqueline Fernandes was granted interim bail earlier. Opposing bail for her, the Enforcement Directorate said she tried to flee the country, didn't cooperate in the investigation and faced serious allegations.

"We have not seen Rs 50 lakh in cash in our entire life but Jacqueline frittered away Rs 7.14 crore for fun. She has tried every trick in the book to try and escape because she has enough money," the Enforcement Directorate argued.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued an alert - a Look Out Circular (LOC) - in airports to stop the actor from leaving the country.

"Why haven't you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and choose policy?" the court questioned.

Jacqueline Fernandes has been named as an accused in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the extortion case against jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actor has been accused of receiving expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekar.