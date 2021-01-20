'Why 'Gabbar' Was Punished': UP Police's 'Sholay' Twist On Pandemic

The clip has been retweeted over 500 times.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday tweeted a creative video to send out a message to the people of the state, using a scene from the 1975 cult classic "Sholay".

The video shows a clip from the movie in which iconic villain 'Gabbar' (played by late actor Amjad Khan) spits in the open. The film's protagonist 'Thakur' (played by late actor Sanjeev Kumar) then catches the villain in a choke hold. "Why was 'Gabbar' Punished?" says a running text.

The video ends with the message the police wanted to disseminate: "Spitting in public places can increase the risk of spread of COVID-19 and it is a punishable offence".

With 13,823 infections reported in a day, India's Covid caseload rose to 1,05,95,660, while the recoveries surged to 1,02,45,741, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The death count due to the disease increased to 1,52,718 in the country as 162 new fatalities were recorded in 14 hours.

Uttar Pradesh, the state with the largest population, has so far reported close to 6 lakh cases including over 8500 deaths.