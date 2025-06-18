Why Father Of Indian Journalist In Iran "Won't Grieve" If His Son Dies There

An Indian man working as reporter in the Iranian state TV headquarters in Tehran was providentially saved when Israeli bombs struck the building. The moment - which took place during a live broadcast on Monday - went viral on social media as the news anchor was seen leaving her seat in the middle of a bulletin.

Ravish Zaidi, who has been working in Iran for over 13 years, had stepped out barely 20 seconds before, his father Amir Abbas Zaidi told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Mr Zaidi, a resident of Lucknow, however, told NDTV that he would have been happy if his son sacrificed his life for the welfare of the community there.

Phone and Internet services in Iran has been patchy owing to the current situation and he has not received further information.

"We would not mind if my son had to sacrifice his life for the protection of the community there. We would not be sad even if all our four sons died for that cause," he said.

A group of 90 people from Lucknow who went to Iran on pilgrimage, have meanwhile, been stranded due to the outbreak of hostilities between Iran and Israel.

The group, which left in May, were supposed to return on June 13.

Among them are the wife and three daughters of Lucknow-based Ali Mohammad.

Ali Mohammad, who can keep contact with his family now only on WhatsApp chat, said his wife and daughters are at a hotel with their pilgrim group.

The family has run out of money and do not see a way to return. Ali Mohammad has requested the Indian government to help evacuate the Indians stranded there -- the way Indians from Ukraine were brought home.

Shia religious leader Maulana Yasoob Abbas has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested that arrangements be made to bring home the stranded Indians.