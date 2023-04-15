CBI Sources On Why Arvind Kejriwal Has Been Summoned: 5 Points

According to the CBI officials, the then secretary to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has told investigators that the draft liquor policy was given to him in March 2021 by the now-arrested leader at Arvind Kejriwal's home.

The bureaucrat, C Arvind, has given the statement before a magistrate, making it admissible evidence in court. The CBI wants Mr Kejriwal's statement on the meeting, as it allegedly took place at his residence.

The excise policy was cleared by the Delhi cabinet led by Mr Kejriwal after an inquiry ordered by then Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the clearance came after it had been deferred twice; the CBI wants to find out why, sources said.

The policy was scrapped on July 30, 2022, less than a year after it was introduced, and the Delhi cabinet, led by Mr Kejriwal, decided to revert to the old policy.