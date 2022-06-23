Why Anand Mahindra Thinks Telangana's KTR May Be 'Stolen By Tollywood'

Telangana's KTR was seen posing with a tractor.

Thanks to the Internet, hilarious conversations and banter between public figures and notable personalities are for all to see. A case in point is a fun exchange between Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. It all started with KT Rama Rao – or KTR as he is popularly known – sharing a series of pictures from a Mahindra launch event, late on Wednesday.

Sharing the pictures, KTR said, “Was delighted to launch the 3,00,001st Mahindra Rise tractor made in Telangana at Zaheerabad today.”

During the launch, KTR also posed behind the wheels of the tractor. Drawing the industrialist's attention to his “posing” skills in the images, the minister added, “Hey Anand Mahindra Ji, you may have to bring more business to my state for the way I have been posing and marketing your products.”

Replying to the tweet, Mr Mahindra praised KTR. He said, “You are a phenomenal brand ambassador KTR, no doubt about that. My only concern is that you may be stolen by the skyrocketing Tollywood empire!” referring to the thriving Telugu film industry that has been belting out pan-Indian hits like the Baahubali series and RRR.

KTR replied to Mr Mahindra's Tollywood tweet and asked on a lighter note, “Sir, koi aur nahi mila aapko kheenchne ko (Sir, did you find no one else to tease).”

