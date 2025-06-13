Summoned Again In Formula E Case, KTR's "Lie Detector Test" Dare To Revanth Reddy

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has been issued a summons, once again, to appear before the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Hyderabad Formula E case. KTR, as he is popularly known, has been asked to appear before the ACB at 10 am on Monday.

Reacting to the summons, KTR said the Congress government was trying to keep people busy with a circus and distractions because they cannot run a government. He said the Congress and its "clown Chief Minister's antics won't deter us".

KTR said he was being investigated in the Formula-E case, where Rs 44 crore was "transferred from one bank to another, and the money was very much in the account of Formula E".

The BRS leader said as a law-abiding citizen, he would fully cooperate with the probe officials, but took a dig at the Chief Minister, referring to a case in which he is facing an ACB probe too.

"Mr Revant Reddy, as we both are facing an ongoing ACB investigation, why not both of us take a Lie Detector test in the presence of a Judge, broadcast it on Live Television and let the whole of Telangana decide who's the culprit. Do you have the courage to take the test along with me #BagMan? he posted on X.

"Why waste crores of public money by repeated enquiries and propaganda, especially when you keep claiming every day that the state is bankrupt," he asked.

Significantly, KTR's sister and BRS MLC K Kavitha has posted support to her brother on X, posting that she strongly condemned the repeated issuance of notices to "our working president @KTRBRS as part of political agenda".

She said, "No matter how many conspiracies you hatch, we will continue to expose your failures in the public sphere."

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar reacted to KTR's post on X, saying it reflects his deep, visceral personality and his current mindset.

"Calling commissions of inquiry established by due process of law, or the judicial system of India 'a waste of public money...' is the same ignorance as your father who wanted to "rewrite entirely" the Constitution of India drafted by intellectual giants like Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar and a pantheon of greats, and the founding fathers of the nation," he said.

"The problem of thinking you are the state is not only wrong, illegal, immoral, but also medieval, patriarchal and feudal. You are not the state. No individual is above the law. Don't you get it at all?

Of course, you don't! Your unbridled, unrestrained arrogance from stolen money and corruption is so deep that even 18 months have not been enough for a reality check?"

The Congress leader mocked KTR for claiming that the BRS which would win 100 seats, whereas they did not get even 40. He said KTR had claimed that they would decide the next government at the Centre, whereas the people of Telangana had given them no seats.