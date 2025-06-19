"Violates Fundamental Right": KTR Refuses To Give Phone To Telangana Officials

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao has refused to submit his mobile phone or any other personal device to Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that is probing the Formula E race case.

Mr Rao, who is popularly known as KTR, was issued a deadline to submit his mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices that he used between November 1, 2021, and December 1, 2023, by Wednesday.

He, however, wrote a 2-page letter to the investigating officer of the ACB, questioning the relevance and legality of the agency's asking for his personal devices.

He also said he had changed his mobile phone in the first quarter of 2024 and did not have his old phone. He said he had not used any other electronic devices during that period.

Mr Rao, the BRS working president, also cited his constitutional and legal rights that allow him to decline the demand made by investigators.

He said he had appeared before the ACB on June 16 and answered all their questions for seven hours.

The notice under Section 94 of the BNSS, KTR said, did not specify the reason or purpose for seeking these devices, nor did it say why they were necessary for the investigation.

The investigating agency already had access to all official documents related to the case, he said, pointing out that he had taken all decisions in his official capacity as minister.

KTR said asking for his personal devices violates his fundamental rights, personal privacy and protection against self-incrimination, guaranteed under the Constitution.

The MLA from Siricilla said that if any electronic devices were to be examined, strict protocols laid down by the Supreme Court must be followed to avoid any tampering or misuse of data.

A corruption case was lodged against Mr Rao, the former Telangana minister, last year in connection with alleged irregularities in the Formula E car race in Hyderabad. He has been accused of misusing government funds and his authority as the Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister.