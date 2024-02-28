Why Lena Kept Marriage With Gaganyaan Astronaut Secret

The actor confirmed she married Group Captain Prashanth Nair on January 17

Malayalam actor Lena announced her marriage to Gaganyaan pilot Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the names of the four Indian Air Force pilots who will be a part of India's first human space travel programme, Gaganyaan.

On Instagram, Lena shared that she had to wait before revealing her marriage to him to maintain the legally-mandated anonymity.

The actor confirmed she married Group Captain Nair on January 17. This is her second marriage.

Sharing a video montage with snippets from the event attended by PM Modi and their wedding, she wrote, "Today, on February 27, 2024, our Prime Minister, Modi ji, presented the first Indian astronaut wings to Indian Air Force fighter pilot and Group Captain Prashant Balakrishnan Nair. This is a historical moment of pride for our country, Kerala, and for me. To keep the secrecy officially demanded, I have been waiting for this announcement to inform you that I have married Prashant on January 17, 2024, in a traditional ceremony."

In the montage, the newlyweds are seen wearing garlands and posing in traditional outfits with their families.

On Tuesday, PM Modi announced the names of the four astronaut-designates who will undergo training to be a part of the country's first human space flight mission.

Apart from Group Captain Prashanth Nair, the other chosen Indian Air Force pilots are Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

The four astronauts were trained at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Kerala, reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan mission and awarded Astronaut Wings to the four at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

The Gaganyaan mission is India's first human space flight programme and extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centres for it.

