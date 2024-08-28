Why 6,000-plus Schools In Madhya Pradesh Have One Teacher Each

Madhya Pradesh has 94,039 government-run schools

In Madhya Pradesh, the future of education appears increasingly uncertain. The state's public education system is currently facing a severe crisis, marked by a significant shortage of teachers, particularly in rural areas. Urban regions, meanwhile, are witnessing a surplus, creating an imbalance that leaves thousands of schools struggling to provide basic education.

One of the most alarming figures is that 6,798 schools across Madhya Pradesh are being managed by just one teacher each, as per the portal of the Madhya Pradesh government. This stark reality underscores the challenges faced by students and teachers alike.

A Troubling Example from Bhopal

Take, for instance, the government school in Barwai, a village located in state capital Bhopal.

Here, 47 children from grades 1 to 5 are taught by a single teacher. Initially, the school had two teachers, but the government considered this as excessive and transferred one teacher out.

As a result, children from five different grades now study together in a large hall, where one teacher struggles to cover all subjects - languages, social science, mathematics, and science.

Sharing the challenges, Sunita Pathak, the lone teacher at the Barwai school, said: "Teaching children from five different classes at once is very challenging. Each class has different subjects, and it is a big problem. Without enough teachers, how will the students learn?"

Teachers, she added, are also assigned booth level officer (BLO) duties, where the Election Commission demands door-to-door surveys, "while the School Education Department expects us to teach".

The situation is not unique to Barwai. Across Madhya Pradesh, other teachers are facing similar difficulties.

Anand Vani, another teacher who was declared surplus, explained the dilemma.

"There were two teachers at our school, but with me being declared surplus, I'll be transferred elsewhere, leaving just one teacher behind. According to government rules, there should be two teachers in primary schools. My departure will disrupt education here, and my name should be removed from the surplus list according to the rules".

The rationalization process in the education sector is designed to be voluntary, ensuring that surplus teachers are transferred to schools with vacancies only if they are willing. This approach prioritizes the comfort and preference of teachers, allowing them to choose their next placement.

In cases where vacancies still exist after this process, these are addressed during the next round of transfers.

School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh also acknowledged existing problems and assured that efforts are underway to rectify them, ensuring a smoother and more efficient process.

Statewide Crisis In Numbers

The problem isn't confined to Bhopal. The latest data from the School Education Department paints a dismal picture:

1,275 schools in 46 districts have no teachers at all, effectively leaving them to operate "on a prayer".

6,838 schools in 47 districts have only one teacher, mirroring the situation in Barwai.

Madhya Pradesh has 94,039 government-run schools and the school education budget is Rs 33,352 crore. But despite this vast network, there are 36,059 surplus teachers, most of whom are concentrated in urban areas, leading to a vacuum in rural schools.

The state is attempting to rectify the situation by reassigning these surplus teachers through a counselling process. However, the implementation of this process is riddled with challenges.

Upendra Kaushal, Acting President of the Government Teachers Association, highlighted the difficulties.

"When a plan is introduced mid-session, it is impossible to complete it within the given timeframe, and the entire system collapses," he said. The process of managing surplus teachers is ongoing, but there are many schools with only one teacher, and in others, where there are two teachers, one has been declared surplus.

Dindori district presents a particularly unusual scenario. In one government school, the principal in charge also acts as the clerk, teacher, and peon.

This multi-tasking principal is responsible for teaching students up to grade 10 -- a testament to the lengths to which some educators are going to keep their schools running.

The impact of this crisis is evident in the broader education landscape.

Across India, 6.5 million students fail their board exams, with Madhya Pradesh ranking among the top states in this dubious distinction.

The shortage of teachers, coupled with the uneven distribution of educational resources, is a significant factor contributing to these dismal results.