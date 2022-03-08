'Who's Paying For Exit Polls?' Akhilesh Yadav On BJP Win In UP Prediction

Akhilesh Yadav alleged EVMs have been taken out of strong rooms for tampering

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were stolen from a counting centre in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi two days before the counting of votes, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav alleged today, claiming video proof of the theft.

A day after exit polls predicted a BJP victory in UP, Akhilesh Yadav also alleged that these polls were just a cover for the "theft of EVMs". He said EVMs were moved without any security and in violation of rules.

"Who's paying for the exit polls?" the former Chief Minister questioned.

Exit polls after the end of voting in UP yesterday said the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP is likely to win another term by a landslide. An aggregate of exit polls gives the BJP and its allies 241 of the state's 403 seats, comfortably above the majority-mark of 202. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, which was the BJP's main challenger in this election, is predicted to finish second with 142 seats.

"I have often said the UP election is the final battle of democracy. After this, we can only fight for our freedom. If we have to go to court we will do it but I appeal to all of you and to all like-minded people who want to save democracy to come out and help," the Samajwadi Party leader said.

"To save our votes we have to go all out. It's just a matter of three days or these people in the administration will get all votes stolen."

Akhilesh Yadav asserted that his alliance would win 300 seats.

The exit polls, he said, were adding to the perception that the BJP is winning and "any theft that may be happening is sidestepped".