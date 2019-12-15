Whole Country Should Support Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath hailed the Central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the people to come together and support the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"On the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC), we will not accept conspiracy of any kind in the security of the country. The whole country should come together and support NRC," Mr Adityanath said in Lucknow.

He also hailed the Central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

The Chief Minister also garlanded a statue of the first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel paying tributes on his death anniversary.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.