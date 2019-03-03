Whoever Speaks Against PM Modi Is Raided, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu said he will fight for the justice of people until it is achieved. (File)

TDP President and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday alleged that whoever speaks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) raids.

"Whoever speaks against Narendra Modi faces IT and ED raids. We will not be afraid of all these acts. We will fight for justice until we achieve it. I am speaking on behalf of 5 crore people. I will not tolerate any injustice to Telugus residing in any part of the world," he said.

Chandrababu Naidu's comments came after police registered a case after a complaint was received against the TDP for allegedly using people's data illegally through Sevamitra App to advance the party's electoral prospects in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Hitting out at Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), he alleged, "KCR is threatening our people and businesses in Hyderabad, in order to support Jaganmohan Reddy. Hyderabad is still the common capital. I will not tolerate any injustice to people of Andhra in Hyderabad."

Furthermore, he asserted that KCR should "give respect and take respect."

"We are running businesses in every part of the world and we will do so in Hyderabad as well. KCR is not an autocrat. I will stand by Andhraites wherever they are. I am warning Telangana Government," said Mr Naidu.

After the Hyderabad police raided the office of the mobile app developer, Mr Naidu claimed that this was done after YSRCP leader Vijay Sai Reddy had complained, and also accused the opposition of stealing data.

"We are using a mobile application to get all updates from the party workers. The Hyderabad police recently raided the offices of a mobile app developer, just because YSR Congress Party Leader Vijay Sai Reddy complained; they just want to steal our data. I am asking the police why they are harassing us in Hyderabad. Who gave them the right to torture us?" he asked.