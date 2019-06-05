'Whoever Messes With Us...': Mamata Banerjee's Message In Tweets On Eid

"There's nothing to be scared about," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said

Mamata Banerjee's tweets on Eid celebrations on Wednesday carried a sharp political message days after the national election in which the Bengal Chief Minister's Trinamool Congress suffered a huge drop in its tally against a rising BJP in the state.

"Hindus stand for renunciation (tyaag), Muslims for integrity (imaan), Christians for love (pyaar) and Sikhs for sacrifice (balidan). This is our beloved Hindustan and we will protect it," posted Mamata Banerjee in tweets that were part English and part Hindi.

"Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega. (Whoever messes with us will be destroyed). That is our slogan," she added.

The tweet reflected Mamata Banerjee's pushback, pummelled by the BJP's "Jai Shri Ram" chant campaign that picked up during the acrimonious national election campaign. The Chief Minister is seen lashing out at groups shouting "Jai Shri Ram" in videos that have gone viral. The Trinamool's counter was rival slogans like "Jai Hind" and "Jai Ma Kali".

"There is nothing to be scared. Muddai Lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai. Sometimes when the sun rises, its rays are very harsh but later it fades away. Don't be scared, the faster they captured EVMs, the quicker they will go away," tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

Ms Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress accuse the BJP of unleashing terror and violence during the polls and rigging EVMs or voting machines.

The BJP, demonstrating its growing base in Bengal, won 18 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats - up from two in 2014 - and the Trinamool won only a few more, 22.

Ms Banerjee has repeatedly questioned the verdict, attributing it to massive manipulation by the BJP.

The BJP has made it clear its campaign in Bengal will not stop until it has won 2021, when the state votes for a new assembly.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that Mamata Banerjee's government will not survive full term and elections may take before that.