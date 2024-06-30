'Who Will We Ask For This?': Chirag Paswan On Bihar's Special Status Demand

Chirag Paswan said Bihar's demand for special status will be put before PM Modi. (File)

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that BJP is the biggest party in the NDA, adding that the demand of Bihar's long-standing demand for special status will be put before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It's not a pressure politics but it has been our demand that Bihar should get special status. Which party of Bihar won't demand that, or agree with that demand? We are in favour of this. We are in the NDA govt, BJP is the biggest party in the alliance, and PM Modi is our leader on whom we all have trust. If we don't put this demand before him, who will we ask for this?" Paswan told ANI on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Paswan said, "The status should be given. It is our hope. We will also discuss the provisions that need to be changed so that we can fulfil the long-standing demand of Biharis."

Under the current provisions, special status for states does not exist. With the dissolution of 13th planning commission in August 2014, the 14th finance commission has not made any distinction between special and general category states.

The government accepted the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, and from April 1, 2015, it hiked the tax devolution to states from Centre, to 42 per cent from 32 per cent earlier, and also added a new provision of revenue deficit grants to states facing any resource gap.

Under the new provision, the total devolution to states in 2015-16 was hiked to Rs 5.26 lakh crore as against Rs 3.48 lakh crore in 2014-15, an increase of Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

In addition to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan have also been demanding special category status. But the central government has the option to grant additional financial aid package to states with revenue deficit and resource gap. Andhra Pradesh and Bihar may be granted additional funds under this scheme.

