Who Will Head BJP After JP Nadda? Decision Likely By March 15, Say Sources

The next BJP chief could be announced as soon as within a fortnight, sources have indicated, citing that the organisational elections of the party have been completed in 12 states. Sources said the party's national president likely to be announced before March 15, after which an inauspicious period starts in the Hindu calendar..

Elections in Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are already over. So is the situation in Assam. There will be no change in Bihar, where elections are due by the end of this year.

State in-charges have already been asked to submit prospective names. Some states like UP and Gujarat are likely to get unit presidents before a national president is announced.

Mr Nadda's tenure was extended until June 2024 in view of the Lok Sabha election, and with his induction into the government, the party has been looking at prospective candidates to succeed him.

But the process has been slow, with the leaders hoping to create consensus on the issue.