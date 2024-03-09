Who Was Lachit Barphukan, Ahom General Who Defeated Mughals In Assam

PM Modi unveiled a 125-foot bronze statue of the Ahom commander.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled a 125-foot bronze statue of Ahom commander Lachit Barphukan in Assam's Jorhat. Named the 'Statue of Valour', it pays tribute to the 400-year-old legacy of the legendary military leader who thwarted a major attempt by the Mughal forces to take back Assam.
While the foundation of the statue was laid by former President Ram Nath Kovind in February 2022, the statue was build to be 84 feet tall and sits on a 41 foot pedestal.
Here are 5 facts about Ahom General Lachit Barphukan:
- Born in 1622, he was one of the five Barphukans who held administrative, judicial, and military duties in the Ahom kingdom of Assam.
- The military commander is remembered for leading Ahom forces against a Mughal invasion in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat.
- Though lacking in numbers, the small army led by him were able to defeat the colossal Mughal force by using guerrilla tactics.
- Using his vast knowledge of the terrain, Barphukan was able to use his forces to push back the sizeable Mughal army, forcing them to retreat from Saraighat now Guwahati.
- A symbol of Assamese bravery, his birthday is celebrated as Lachit Divas and his military prowess is honoured by the National Defence Academy ( NDA) which awards the Lachit Barphukan trophy to its best graduating cadet every year.