Who Was Lachit Barphukan, Ahom General Who Defeated Mughals In Assam

PM Modi unveiled a 125-foot bronze statue of the Ahom commander.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled a 125-foot bronze statue of Ahom commander Lachit Barphukan in Assam's Jorhat. Named the 'Statue of Valour', it pays tribute to the 400-year-old legacy of the legendary military leader who thwarted a major attempt by the Mughal forces to take back Assam.

While the foundation of the statue was laid by former President Ram Nath Kovind in February 2022, the statue was build to be 84 feet tall and sits on a 41 foot pedestal.

Here are 5 facts about Ahom General Lachit Barphukan: