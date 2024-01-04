Who Was Divya Pahuja, Murdered Model Who Had Helped Cops 'Trap' Gangster

Divya Pahuja was in prison for 7 years and had been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Divya Pahuja, a former model and ex-girlfriend of a gangster, was shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram months after she was granted bail in a murder case. Ms Pahuja was arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Sandeep Gadoli in Mumbai on February 7, 2016.

Here are 5 facts about Divya Pahuja:

Ms Pahuja was a model and girlfriend of Gurugram's most-wanted gangster Sandeep Gadoli, who was killed by the police in an encounter in a Mumbai hotel in 2016.

Divya Pahuja, a resident of Baldev Nagar in Gurugram, was in the hotel room with Gadoli when he was killed.

According to news agency PTI, police had said that the 27-year-old model was used as a honey trap to lure Gadoli in the Mumbai hotel, where he was later killed in fake encounter with the police.

Ms Pahuja, her mother and five policemen were arrested who had allegedly killed the gangster.

She was in prison for 7 years and had been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in June last year. Five people allegedly took Divya Pahuja to the Gurugram hotel on Tuesday night and shot her in the head.