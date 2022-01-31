WHO Map Shows J&K As Part Of Pak, China, Trinamool MP Writes To PM

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen urged the centre to take up the matter strongly

Jammu and Kashmir is shown as part of Pakistan and China on the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Covid dashboard, a Trinamool Congress MP has said, urging the government to take it up strongly.

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also tweeted on Sunday flagging the lapse.

"WHO COVID http://19.int site shows map of #India with a separate colour for Jammu & Kashmir&inside that there is another small portion of a separate colour. If they are clicked,#Covid datas of #Pakistan & #China are coming," Mr Sen wrote.

The attached screenshots show Jammu and Kashmir shaded grey compared to the rest of India, which is blue.

In his letter to PM Modi, the MP also said a portion of Arunachal Pradesh was demarcated differently.

Mr Sen said in the letter that the government "should be more vigilant" and should have taken it up before. He also demanded that the government inform the people of India "how such a major mistake was overlooked for such long."

Last year, India had expressed "deep displeasure" over the incorrect maps in a letter to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to reports, WHO then informed that a disclaimer had been added on the site, which said the materials "don't imply expression of any opinion on part of WHO concerning legal status of any country, territory or area or of its authorities or concerning legal status of any country, territory or area of its authorities or concerning delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries".