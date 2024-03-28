26/11 Hero Sadanand Vasant Date Is Chief Of Anti-Terror Agency NIA: 5 Facts

Sadanand Vasant Date is a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre (File Photo)
Sadanand Vasant Date, the chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has been appointed as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as per a Ministry of Personnel order.
Mr Date, a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, will assume the role following approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). The appointment is effective until his superannuation on December 31, 2026, according to the order dated March 26. He will succeed Dinkar Gupta, who is set to retire on March 31.
Here are some facts about Sadanand Vasant Date
- Sadanand Vasant Date grew up in Pune, Maharashtra, where he faced financial struggles. He had to sell newspapers to support his family.
- Mr Date excelled academically and cracked the UPSC examination, getting into the Indian Police Service (IPS). He pursued higher education with a focus on economic crimes and organised crime, receiving a doctorate in economic offences from Pune University. He was also awarded the Humphrey Fellowship for further studies.
- Sadanand Vasant Date is well known for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. As an IPS officer, he fought against Ajmal Kasab and his LeT colleague Abu Ismail during the siege and sustained splinter injuries. However, he still managed to hold off the attackers until he fell unconscious. His brave efforts during the attack earned him the President's Police Medal for gallantry.
- Mr Date served in various capacities within the Maharashtra cadre throughout his career. He held positions such as Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Mumbai and Maharashtra ATS chief. He was also the DIG in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), IG (Ops) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Commissioner of Police for Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar city (MBVV) near Mumbai.
- During his tenure as Joint Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, Mr Date established a lab to monitor the content of social media platforms and set up a centre to train officers in the Special Branch of the Mumbai Police. He also played a major role in the formation of Force One, a specialised commando unit of the Maharashtra police.