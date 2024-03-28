26/11 Hero Sadanand Vasant Date Is Chief Of Anti-Terror Agency NIA: 5 Facts

Sadanand Vasant Date is a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre (File Photo)

Sadanand Vasant Date, the chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has been appointed as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as per a Ministry of Personnel order.

Mr Date, a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, will assume the role following approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). The appointment is effective until his superannuation on December 31, 2026, according to the order dated March 26. He will succeed Dinkar Gupta, who is set to retire on March 31.

Here are some facts about Sadanand Vasant Date