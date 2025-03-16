Who Is Rakshit Chaurasia, Law Student Accused Of Killing 1 In Vadodara

The video of a road accident from Gujarat's Vadodara, where a high-speed car rammed into a two-wheeler, killing one woman and injuring four, showed 20-year-old Rakshit Chaurasia at the wheel. Allegedly drunk, Mr Chaurasia hit multiple vehicles and people, before his car came to a halt. He then stepped out of the car and shouted incoherent sentences. He repeatedly shouted, "Another round" and "Om Namah Shivay", show videos of the incident.

Hemaliben Patel, who was reportedly out to buy Holi colours, died on the spot. The impact of the crash injured four, including Jaini (12), Nishaben (35), an unidentified 10-year-old girl and an unidentified 40-year-old man.

Who Is Rakshit Chaurasia?

Rakshit Chaurasia hails from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, where his family runs a business of taps. He is currently pursuing law and lives in a Paying Guest accommodation in Vadodara.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Chaurasia is a student at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. He joined the university to pursue the five-year course in 2021.

Mr Chaurasia and a friend were returning from Dera Circle after dropping another friend with whom they had gone to witness Holika Dahan, a bonfire lit on the eve of Holi.

"We were going ahead of a scooty. We were turning right and there was a pothole on the road. There was a scooty and a car parked near the right turn. Our car touched the scooter and the airbags opened. After that I couldn't tell where the car went," he said, narrating the chain of events.

He claims to be driving at a speed of 50-60 kmph at the time of the accident. However, as per the police, the driver was overspeeding.

The car belonged to his friend Meet Chauhan, who was sitting in the co-driver's seat, DCP Panna Momaya told the reporters. The police are looking to arrest him.

Initially, Mr Chaurasiya denied being drunk or having taken any intoxicants. However, later he admitted to consuming bhaang (cannabis).

The young man has taken full responsibility for the accident. "I was told that one woman has died and a few have sustained injuries. I want to meet the family of the victims, it is my fault and whatever they want should happen," he said.