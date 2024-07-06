5 Facts On Raj Tarun, Telugu Actor Accused On Cheating By Live-In Partner

Raj Tarun is a Telugu film actor born on May 11, 1992, in Visakhapatnam.
Telugu actor Raj Tarun has been accused of infidelity and cheating by his live-in partner, Lavanya. She filed a police complaint alleging that Tarun cheated on her with a co-star during the shooting of a recent film, which he denies.
Lavanya claims they had a secret temple marriage, but Tarun distanced himself and is now involved with another actor.
Raj Tarun vehemently denied the accusations, stating they mutually parted ways after 10 years together and never had a secret marriage. He also alleged that Lavanya was involved in a drugs case and spent 45 days in custody. The actor called the allegations "shocking and baseless".
Who is Raj Tarun?
Raj Tarun is a Telugu film actor born on May 11, 1992, in Visakhapatnam. He made his debut with the film Uyyala Jampala, alongside Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor in 2013, where he also contributed to the screenplay and dialogues.
He won the South Indian International Movie Award for Best Debutant (Male) for his portrayal of Soori in Uyyala Jampala.
He has portrayed a variety of characters, ranging from the boy-next-door in films like Uyyala Jampala and Kittu Unnadu Jagratha to more challenging roles such as in Kumari 21F. He was also seen in other films including Cinema Choopistha Mava, Andhhagadu, and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam.
Raj Tarun has acted in over 50 short films and initially wanted to become a film director.
He is a pet lover and has more than 20 dogs at his home.