5 Facts On Raj Tarun, Telugu Actor Accused On Cheating By Live-In Partner

Raj Tarun is a Telugu film actor born on May 11, 1992, in Visakhapatnam.

Telugu actor Raj Tarun has been accused of infidelity and cheating by his live-in partner, Lavanya. She filed a police complaint alleging that Tarun cheated on her with a co-star during the shooting of a recent film, which he denies.

Lavanya claims they had a secret temple marriage, but Tarun distanced himself and is now involved with another actor.

Raj Tarun vehemently denied the accusations, stating they mutually parted ways after 10 years together and never had a secret marriage. He also alleged that Lavanya was involved in a drugs case and spent 45 days in custody. The actor called the allegations "shocking and baseless".

Who is Raj Tarun?