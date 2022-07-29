Who Is Protecting Mafias In Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi On Illicit Liquor, Drugs

Rahul Gandhi today expressed concern over the business of illicit liquor and drugs in Gujarat (File)

Speaking about the recent Gujarat hooch tragedy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today expressed concern over the business of illicit liquor and drugs in the state, and asked which ruling forces are giving protection to the "mafias" involved.

42 people from Gujarat's Botad and neighbouring Ahmedabad districts have died so far after consuming the toxic liquor on July 25, while 97 people are still admitted to hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad and Ahmedabad, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has said.

"In 'dry state' Gujarat, many houses were destroyed due to the consumption of illicit liquor. Drugs worth billions are also being recovered from there continuously," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It is a matter of great concern, on the land of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel, who are these people who are indiscriminately doing the business of intoxication?" the former Congress chief questioned.

'ड्राई स्टेट' गुजरात में ज़हरीली शराब पीने से कई घर उजड़ गए। वहां लगातार अरबों की ड्रग्स भी बरामद हो रही है।



ये बेहद चिंता की बात है, बापू और सरदार पटेल की धरती पर, ये कौन लोग हैं जो धड़ल्ले से नशे का कारोबार कर रहे हैं? इन माफिया को कौन सी सत्ताधारी ताक़तें संरक्षण दे रही हैं? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2022

Which ruling forces are giving protection to these "mafias", he asked.

Fifteen key accused, including the one who acquired the chemical and those who sold the liquor to people, have already been arrested in the case.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)