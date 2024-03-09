Who Is Megan Young, Karan Johar?s Co-Host For Miss World 2024 Finale 

Megan Young is married to actor Mikael Daez.

After a hiatus of 28 years, the Miss World pageant has returned to India. The most deserving candidate will be crowned tonight in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Hosted by Karan Johar, the evening promises to be filled with glitz and glam. Former Miss World Megan Young will join the filmmaker for a night to remember.

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Megan Young

â€“ The 71st Miss World Finale will feature Megan Young, the winner of the 2013 pageant, as the presenter. Ms Young is expected to engage with the audience and contestants, bringing her expertise to the show.

â€“ In 2013, Megan Young from the Philippines was crowned Miss World after beating 130 contestants from around the world.

â€“ She is also an actress and TV presenter. White House, Asian Treasures, Alyas Robin Hood, and The Reunion are some of her notable works. She was recently seen in the Philippine television drama crime Royal Blood.

â€“ Megan Young is married to actor Mikael Daez, and the couple has been together for over 13 years.

â€“ She is an avid fan of the K-pop band SEVENTEEN and has attended their concerts. On one occasion, Megan, along with her husband Mikael Daez, visited the SEVENTEEN Street exhibition in South Korea.

Apart from Karan Johar and Megan Young hosting the event, the evening will feature grand performances by artists Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Toni-Ann Singh. Representing India, Sini Shetty, 22, will be competing for the title of Miss India World 2022. She is a finance graduate.

The judging panel includes actress Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, social worker Amruta Fadnavis, film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, cricketer Harbhajan, CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley CBE, along with three former Miss Worlds.

