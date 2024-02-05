Who Is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, Muslim Cleric Arrested Over Hate Speech

The police action against him came after a video of Maulana Azhari's speech went viral. (File)

Islamic preacher Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari was arrested from Mumbai and taken to Gujarat late last night in connection with an allegedly inflammatory speech that he had delivered in that state last week. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took him into custody in the morning and proceeded towards Junagadh on a transit remand for two days.

Hundreds of his supporters had gathered outside the Ghatkopar police station and blocked the traffic when he was brought there. The crowd was lathi-charged to make way for the police convoy heading towards Junagadh with the preacher.

The police action against him came after a video of his January 31 speech went viral. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said Maulana Azhari's speech was about the Israel-Palestine dispute and he didn't intend to provoke anyone.

