Who Is Kirti Patel, Influencer Arrested For Honeytrapping Gujarat Builder

Social media influencer Kirti Patel was arrested on Wednesday in Ahmedabad after evading police for more than 10 months in connection with a high-profile honey trapping and extortion case in Surat.

She allegedly blackmailed a real estate builder in Surat and demanded crores. The case against her was registered on June 2 last year, after which a local court issued a warrant for her arrest. Four others named in the FIR were previously taken into custody.

Surat Police said Patel managed to stay off the radar by constantly changing locations across Gujarat, using different SIM cards, and masking her digital footprint with multiple IP addresses. She was finally tracked down to the Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad with the help of cyber surveillance and coordination with Instagram.

The police also confirmed that Patel is facing multiple other complaints, including allegations of land grabbing and extortion.

Who Is Kirti Patel?