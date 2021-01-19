'Who Is JP Nadda?' Rahul Gandhi Hits Back After BJP Chief's Questions

JP Nadda accused Rahul Gandhi of "provoking and misleading" farmers and alleged double standards

Taunted by BJP president JP Nadda with a series of questions before his press conference today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shot back: "Who is he? Why should I answer to him?"

Mr Nadda had posted a thread targeting Rahul Gandhi after the Congress MP attacked the government over a report on China building a village in Arunachal Pradesh on the Indian side of the de facto border.

"Now that Mr Rahul Gandhi has returned from his monthly vacation, I would like to ask him some questions. I hope he will answer them in his today's Press Conference," the BJP chief wrote with his questions.

Rahul Gandhi, addressing reporters, retorted: "Who is he that I have to answer to him? Is he my professor? I will answer to the country."

Mr Nadda had hit out at the Congress leader over a range of subjects, from China to the coronavirus crisis and the farmer protests.

"When will Rahul Gandhi, his dynasty and Congress stop lying on China? Can he deny that thousands of kms, including the one in Arunachal Pradesh he is referring to was gifted by none other than Pandit Nehru to the Chinese? Time and again, why does Congress surrender to China?" Mr Nadda tweeted.

He accused Mr Gandhi of "provoking and misleading" farmers and alleged double standards.

"Why did farmers remain poor for decades under Congress governments? Does he feel sympathy for farmers only in opposition?" he asked.

"Rahul Gandhi spared no opportunity to demotivate the nation in the spirited fight against COVID-19. Today when India has one of the lowest cases and our scientists have come up with a vaccine, why hasn't he congratulated the scientists and lauded 130 crore Indians even once?"