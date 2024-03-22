Who Is Grecia Munoz? All About Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's Wife

Grecia Munoz is a Mexican-born model and is currently living in Delhi.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has reportedly married Mexican model Grecia Munoz. Mr Goyal has shared a cosy picture with Ms Munoz on Instagram, leading to the buzz over his marriage. Ms Munoz had earlier tagged him in an Instagram story with a heart emoji, which he had reshared with two more heart emojis. Mr Goyal and Ms Munoz tied the knot a couple of months back and returned from their honeymoon in February, according to Hindustan Times.

Who is Grecia Munoz?

Grecia Munoz is a Mexican-born model. She is currently living in Delhi. In addition to modelling, Ms Munoz has also hosted television shows. She was the winner of the Metropolitan Fashion Week in 2022. Reports suggest Ms Munoz has now stepped away from modelling and is working on her own luxury consumer products startup. She also appears to be an avid traveller, with postcards from France, US, India and Mexico gracing her social media timelines.

Deepinder Goyal was previously married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met during their time at IIT Delhi.

The news of Mr Goyal's getting married comes after Zomato faced backlash over plans for separate green uniforms for its new vegetarian-only food delivery service. Following an online outrage, Zomato backtracked on the plan, confirming that all delivery agents would continue to wear the red uniform.