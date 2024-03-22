Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Marries Mexican Entrepreneur Grecia Munoz: Report

Grecia Munoz's Instagram bio says she is "now at home in India"

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has married Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz, reports said today.

Deepinder Goyal married Grecia Munoz - a former model - a few months ago and they returned to India from their honeymoon in February, said a report in The Hindustan Times, quoting sources.

There was no announcement on their social media accounts, but Grecia Munoz stirred some talk with her Instagram profile.

Grecia Munoz's insta bio said she is "now at home in India". She had earlier shared glimpses of some famous spots in Delhi.

"Glimpses of my new life at my new home," wrote Munoz, who recently launched a startup that deals in luxury consumer products.

Mr Goyal was earlier married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he had met while they were both studying at IIT Delhi.

The Zomato founder recently faced a backlash over the launch of the "Pure veg Mode" service. Mr Goyal, who later withdrew the service, had cited feedback from vegetarian customers as the reason behind the launch.

"While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders - both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red," the Zomato CEO's post read.

While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet on the ground using the colour green. All our riders — both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 20, 2024

Zomato was incorporated in 2008. Backed by China's Ant Group, it is one of the most prominent startups in the country today.