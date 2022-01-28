New Chief Economic Advisor Went To IIM Ahmedabad, Is An Author: 5 Facts

Here's your 5-point guide on the new Chief Economic Advisor:
Dr. Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively.
He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.
He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
He helped co-found the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy and helped launch the first impact investment fund of the Aavishkaar Group in 2001.
His co-authored book, 'Economics of Derivatives' and 'Derivatives' were published by the Cambridge University Press in March 2015 and October 2017 respectively. Another co-authored work, 'Can India grow?' has been published by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in November 2016. 'The rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cures' published by the Cambridge University Press is his most recent (co-authored) work.