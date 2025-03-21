Who Is Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma, At Centre Of Cash-In-Home Row

Justice Yashwant Varma - the Delhi High Court judge who finds himself at the centre of a controversy after unaccounted cash was found at his bungalow in the city over the Holi weekend - was appointed to the court in the city in October 2021. Prior to that he sat at the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Varma was first appointed as an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court in October 2014. He took oath as a permanent member of that court two years later, in February 2016.

According to the Delhi High Court website, he was born on January 6, 1969, in Allahabad, now called Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh. He read for a B Com (Honours) course at Delhi University's Hansraj College and was awarded his LL B from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa University.

Justice Varma enrolled as an advocate in the Allahabad High Court on August 8, 1992.

According to the High Court website, he handled matters relating to the Constitution and labour disputes, as well as laws governing industries and corporations and taxes.

From 2006 till he was appointed to the bench there, he was also the Special Counsel for the Allahabad High Court. Subsequently, he also served as the state's Chief Standing Counsel.

The current controversy broke after unaccounted cash was found at his Delhi home while the High Court was on its Holi break. The money was found by firefighters called to put out a blaze.

Following this the Supreme Court Collegium decided to transfer Justice Varma back to his parent court, i.e., the Allahabad High Court. Sources said Supreme Court Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna took a very dim view of this matter, and the Collegium sought action to avoid tarnishing the image of the judiciary.

Justice Varma has not yet responded to these events and did not hold court today. His court officials told news agency PTI the judge is "on leave".

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice, DK Upadhyaya, responding to senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj mentioning this matter in his court, admitted he had been left "shaken".

"Today's incident has pained many of us. Please take some steps on the administrative side so these incidents do not happen in future and the judicial system is maintained..." Mr Bhardwaj said, to which the Chief Justice said, "Yes, everyone has been shaken and demoralised."

Also, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has urged the Supreme Court to "start looking at how the appointment process (to nominate judges) takes place".

"The issue of corruption within the judiciary is very serious... this is not something articulated by senior councils and lawyers for the first time. It has been going on for years," he said in a video statement.

"The issue of corruption within the judiciary is very serious... this is not something articulated by senior councils and lawyers for the first time. It has been going on for years," he said in a video statement.

"The appointment process should be more transparent and carefully done...Corruption is a very serious issue and, despite what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, corruption has increased..."

