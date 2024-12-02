All About Avadh Ojha, UPSC Teacher And Motivational Speaker Who Joined AAP

Renowned educator Avadh Ojha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, months ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. He was welcomed into the party by AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Thanking Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia, Mr Ojha said, “I would like to thank you for giving me the opportunity to join politics and work for the education sector. Education is a medium that forms the soul of families, societies, and nations. Every great nation has had education as a key foundation in its rise.”

दिल्ली की शिक्षा क्रांति से प्रभावित होकर शिक्षा क्षेत्र के दिग्गज श्री Avadh Ojha जी आज Aam Aadmi Party परिवार का हिस्सा बन रहे हैं। @ArvindKejriwal जी की Press Conference l LIVE https://t.co/AOFzE9bLFS — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 2, 2024

Who is Avadh Ojha?

One of India's most renowned teachers, Avadh Ojha is a UPSC coach, YouTuber and motivational speaker. He hails from the Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh and completed his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in mathematics from Patna University.

His childhood dream was to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). His father sold land to fund his education in Delhi, where he worked hard to clear the UPSC prelims, but failed in the mains. He then turned to teaching.

Mr Ojha began his teaching career at coaching institutes in 2005. He has taught at several prestigious IAS coaching institutes, including The ABC Academy of Civil Services, Chanakya IAS Academy, Unacademy, and Barthakur IAS Academy, in New Delhi.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when offline classes were suspended, Avadh Ojha gained significant recognition on YouTube. His teaching approach combined historical events, geopolitical trends, and current affairs, helping him gain a large following.

In 2019, Mr Ojha founded IQRA IAS Academy in Pune, Maharashtra, to provide quality education at affordable prices. His academy is known for its focused approach to UPSC coaching. He charges relatively low fees for his coaching, ranging between Rs 3,600 and Rs 23,000, to ensure education is accessible to a wider audience.

He also has a dedicated app – the "Avadh Ojha Mobile Application" – to offer expert guidance and support for UPSC and State Services aspirants across India.

No Stranger To Controversy

In August, he had faced criticism when he remained silent after the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in an IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar due to flooding. Many students expected a statement from a prominent educator like him.

Last year, in a viral video, Mr Ojha proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should dissolve the Constitution and establish a “Modi dynasty.” He compared Mr Modi to historical figures such as Muhammad Ghori, who also lacked a legal heir.

Mr Ojha suggested adding a chapter on the “Modi dynasty” in educational curriculum, particularly since the Mughal dynasty had been removed from the syllabus.