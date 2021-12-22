White Pre-Christmas As Hailstorm Hits Meghalaya's Shillong

The temperature dropped to 6 degrees celsius as the hill station turned white.

A massive hailstorm, accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, hit Meghalaya's Shillong today. The temperature dropped to 6 degrees celsius as the hill station turned white.

The streets of the northeastern city were covered with a thick sheet of snow, causing a bit of traffic trouble in the region.

After a brief hiatus, people in the state got drenched once again, with fresh spells of rains on the horizon. Parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to witness light to moderate isolated or scattered rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, from Tuesday to Friday (December 21 to 24), as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In addition, isolated hailstorms have also been forecast over the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Some parts of the state on Wednesday witnessed heavy hailstone and rain resulting in the dipping of the temperature.