Whiskey And Chicken Last Year, Tomato This Year In Telangana Leader's Outreach

Tomato price has gone up in recent weeks

A leader of Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), who briefly trended on social media last year for giving whiskey and chicken to supporters, has surfaced again in a viral video - this time distributing something else.

In October last year, a video of Rajanala Srihari, a leader of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's party, had been shared widely on social media after he distributed whiskey and chicken to his supporters in public.

Today, on the birthday of Telangana minister and KCR's son KT Rama Rao, also known as KTR, Mr Srihari gave away for free a kitchen staple whose prices have gone up in recent weeks - the tomato.

In the video, long lines of men and women are seen queuing in front of a large table where speckless tomatoes have been neatly arranged inside pink plastic baskets. Pink is the BRS' official colour.

Mr Srihari's kitchen staple philanthropy meets three objectives - birthday wish for KTR, supporters' goodwill, and free vegetable in times of price rice.

The government's agricultural marketing company National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) today began selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kg through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), news agency ANI reported.

"We have partnered with ONDC for sale of tomatoes in Delhi NCR," NCCF managing director Anice Joseph Chandra told ANI.

Incorporated in December, 2021, ONDC goes beyond the current platform-centric digital commerce model where the buyer and seller have to use the same platform or application to be digitally visible and do a business transaction.

Consumers can place their orders from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm daily and the delivery will be made the next day.

"There will be doorstep delivery at no extra cost to the consumer," she said.