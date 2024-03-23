Smriti Irani Corners Rahul Gandhi Over His Stand On Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of double-speak, asked which of his remarks on Mr Kejriwal is true.

Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for having "double standards" and said that the Wayand MP shows solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal's family while in Telangana he claimed that Delhi Chief Minister is "corrupt".

Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "I would like to give a proof of how Rahul Gandhi rolls the dice on the same subject in diverse ways. On July 2, 2023 in Telangana, he said that KCR is also corrupt, there has been a liquor scam and all the agencies know about it...Ajay Maken had said that AAP used corruption money to defeat the Congress party in the Goa elections. So who was telling the truth?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Friday remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent Chief Minister Kejriwal to ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

"Today, we got details of how a person who sits on a constitutional post and cites honesty, defines corruption by misusing administrative machinery through the deeds of Arvind Kejriwal...," Ms Irani said.

"Which one is the real face of Rahul Gandhi? The one who was speaking at Telangana or the one in Delhi?" the Union Minister questioned little over 38 minutes into her press conference..

Earlier during the run-up to the Telangana assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi has close ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party because, though the ruling party at the Centre is aware of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha's involvement in the Delhi liquor scam, no action has been taken against her.

Smriti Irani also reminded the Congress of writing a letter to the Delhi Police accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of the Delhi liquor scam.

"The Congress on June 3, 2022, had written to the Delhi Police about the liquor scam. Which one is telling the truth? The one earlier or the one that we are seeing today? Ajay Maken had said that AAP used corruption money to defeat the Congress party in the Goa elections. So who was telling the truth? Rahul in Telangana or Delhi? They spokesperson then or the spokesperson now?" Ms Irani asked.

Bashing Delhi Chief Minister over the liquor policy case, Ms Irani said, "Today, we got details of how a person who sits on a constitutional post and cites honesty, defines corruption by misusing administrative machinery through the deeds of Arvind Kejriwal."

Ms Irani also pointed out that Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers did not oppose when it was said in the court that the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy was framed by some select liquor barons under the leadership of Vijay Nair who was appointed by the AAP chief.

"When the facts were presented in the court today, Arvind Kejriwal's lawyers did not oppose the fact that some select liquor companies framed the liquor policy under Vijay Nair, appointed by Arvind Kejriwal," the Union Minister said.



