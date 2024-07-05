'Where's My Choorma?' PM's Special Request For Olympian Neeraj Chopra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a candid moment with Olympian Neeraj Chopra this morning, reminding him to bring a homemade delicacy for him next time they meet.

Mr Chopra, who is in Germany, joined over video conferencing as the Prime Minister met members of the Indian Paris Olympics contingent at his residence.

"Sir how are you?" the javelin thrower greeted the Prime Minister, who replied, "vaisa hi hu (I am just the same)".

PM Modi then sparked laughter all around with a reminder for Mr Chopra to bring some choorma for him. "Mera choorma abhi tak aaya nahi (I haven't received my choorma yet)," he told him.

Choorma is a popular delicacy in Haryana and Rajasthan.

Mr Chopra, with a shy smile, replied that he would get some from Haryana this time. "This time I will treat you with choorma from Haryana. Last time we had the sugary one from Delhi," he said.

But the Prime Minister specifically wanted homemade choorma and conveyed the same to the Olympian: "I want to savour choorma made by your mother."

PM Modi also urged Mr Chopra to stay fit and injury-free, and wished him the best for the Paris Olympics.

Mr Chopra, too, updated the Prime Minister about his training in Germany and urged the youngsters to have belief in themselves in order to get the best results.