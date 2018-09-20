'Where Is PM's 56-Inch Chest': Randeep Surjewala On BSF Jawan Mutilation

Why hasn't PM Modi done anything after the soldier was killed, asked Randeep Surjewala.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the brutal killing of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Narendra Singh by Pakistani forces.

"First Hemraj, and now Narendra Singh, has been tortured, tormented and murdered by Pakistan yesterday. Soldiers are the souls of our nation. Our nation's soul was tortured for nine hours yesterday. Where is Modi ji today? Does it not shock your conscience Modi ji? Where is your 56-inch chest?" Mr Surjewala said.

The body of the BSF head constable, who went missing after unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu's Ramgarh sector on Tuesday, was found with slit throat and multiple bullet injuries on his torso a day later.

Last year, the Pakistani forces had killed two Indian soldiers and mutilated their bodies after unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector. The deceased soldiers were identified as junior commissioned officer (JCO) Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh with the Army's 22 Sikh Regiment and Head Constable Prem Sagar of the BSF's 200 Battalion.

Earlier in January 2013, the Pakistani troops had beheaded the head of Lance Naik Hemraj in the same sector.