"When Skilled, Women Become More Equipped To Face Challenges": Smriti Irani

Former minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who has rolled out a skilling programme for widows in the country, has said that her focus is on equipping women with employability skills and helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs) run by them get access to markets.

Ms Irani, who also serves as the Vice President of The Loomba Foundation, expressed her pride in contributing to the "Her Skill, Her Future: Empowering 100,000 Widows" initiative alongside the President of the foundation, Cherie Blair, who is a campaigner for women's rights, leading international human rights lawyer and wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The initiative aims to foster economic independence and social equity for widows across different communities by equipping them with the skills and resources needed to build sustainable livelihoods.

Founded in 1997, The Loomba Foundation was initially known in the UK to care for widows and their children and to change the culture that discriminates against them. It has now worked with 20,000 poor widows in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Syria, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Malawi, Rwanda, Chile and Guatemala.

"I believe India has made an evidenced case for the financial emancipation of women. When a woman is widowed, her challenges oscillate between legal and financial compulsions. Any woman when supported with procurement of skills and empowered to own a business becomes not only self-reliant but is then well equipped to handle societal challenges as well. I am not limiting myself to the skills of widows," she told NDTV, adding that, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), she is undertaking a project across 250 destinations within India to help women business leaders and owners of SMEs.

"Similarly, as the strategic advisor to the Confederation of All India Small Traders, I am organising support across all districts of India for women-owned businesses... the support ranges from introducing them to financial institutions of repute, helping them discover new markets for their businesses and upskilling them from the perspective of enhancement of productivity and product design," she added.

Asked about the experience of working with Cherie Blair, the former minister said, "My association with Cherie Blair is through my societal engagements with Lord Loomba and his family's charitable work, particularly for women. Ms Blair's personal contribution to the cause of widows worldwide as President of the Loomba Foundation is not only appreciated but is equally inspiring for those who are particularly committed to the cause."

"It was Lord Loomba's endeavour that the Foundation expand its reach and impact in India and that's why a committed target of 1 lakh widows to be supported was proposed. I am elated that I could bring together the good offices of the CII Foundation and the UN in India to help. Ms Blair and I found common cause not only with regards to widows that needed support but also the fact that Ms Blair herself runs a foundation to help women-run businesses get adequate institutional support to grow in her home country," Ms Irani said.

"Given the similarities of our interest and the fact that the Loomba Foundation also invited me to be Vice President, my association with Cherie had a productive start with our recent engagement in Delhi," she said, adding that Ms Blair and she are also committed to partnering on gender-related issues and their offices are positioned to engage in the forthcoming WEF at Davos.

During the launch of the initiative, Ms Irani stressed that women are not victims, either of circumstances or challenges, but have the capacity to overcome adversity. She also highlighted the significance of various international days, including the International Day of Non-Violence, the International Day of Yoga, and the International Day of Widows, and acknowledged the contributions of Lord Loomba for the establishment of the International Day of Widows. The former minister has also been promoting human potential, justice, and non-violence.

"The United Nations celebrates three international days, one being the International Day of Non-Violence, dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi; the International Day of Yoga, courtesy of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi; and a day dedicated to widows the world over, courtesy of Lord Loomba... All these days celebrate human potential, our capacity to ensure justice and a non-violent way of life... A woman is anything but a victim, either of circumstances or her own inability to meet certain challenges," she stressed.