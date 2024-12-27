"We Must Make Intelligent Choices": Manmohan Singh On His Vegetarian Diet

Former Prime Minister and economist Dr Manmohan Singh died on Thursday. He was 92. Revered as the architect of India's economic liberalisation in the 1990s, Dr Singh served as Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014. But beyond his political and economic achievements, Dr Singh was a man of simplicity and grounded values, which extended to his dietary habits.



A vegetarian by choice, he once shared his perspective on food with NDTV, saying, “I am not imposing a moral code of vegetarianism vs non-vegetarianism. I think we must make intelligent choices. Medical science is also now coming to the conclusion that a vegetarian diet is superior to diets laced with meat.”

He held a love for simple meals such as curd rice paired with papad, pomegranate, and pickles. This North Indian staple was a favourite of the former Prime Minister. Another beloved dish was kadhi chawal, a yoghurt-based preparation that was reportedly a comfort food.



Despite being a staunch vegetarian, Dr Singh was once willing to break his dietary code during a trip to Bangladesh. The former Prime Minister was intrigued by hilsa fish, a Bengali delicacy known for its rich flavours and cultural significance.

“I am willing to break my vegetarian vow because I have heard about the delicious dish of hilsa fish. So, I am willing to make that exception,” he told a news agency in 2011.



Following Dr Singh's death, tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as "one of India's most distinguished leaders".

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also paid tribute, recalling Dr Singh's strength, wisdom, and commitment to egalitarian values.



He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters.