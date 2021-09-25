When India Reforms, The World Transforms, Says PM Modi At UN: 10 Quotes

"I pay homage to all those who lost their lives in such a terrible pandemic and express my condolences to the families."

"India is a shining example of a vibrant democracy. Yes, democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered."

"On 15 August this year, India entered the 75th year of independence. Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy."

"Development should be all-inclusive, all-nutritive, all-touching, all-pervading, it is our priority."

"When India grows, the world grows, when India transforms, the world transforms".

"I extend an invitation to all vaccine manufacturers from across the world to make vaccines in India."

"The threat of Regressive Thinking and Extremism is increasing in front of the world. Under these circumstances, the whole world must make Science-Based, Rational and Progressive Thinking the basis of development."

"The entire world must make science-based, rational and progressive thinking the basis for development. In order to strengthen a science-based approach, India is promoting experience-based learning."

"Crucial to ensure Afghanistan territory is not used to spread terrorism or terror attacks. We need to be alert and ensure no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for their selfish interests."