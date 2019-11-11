'When Election Commissioners Were Brave...': Rahul Gandhi On TN Seshan

Rahul Gandhi remembered TN Seshan as impartial, respected and brave officer. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday remembered TN Seshan for initiating impartial, brave, and feared reforms in the Election Commission, something which, the Congress leader said was lacking in the poll body today.

Mr Seshan, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died in Chennai on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

"Unlike today, there was a time when our Election Commissioners were impartial, respected, brave and feared. Shri T N Seshan was one of them. My condolences to his family on his passing," Mr Gandhi said on Twitter.

Several top senior Congress leaders condoled Mr Seshan's demise and paid rich tributes to him.

Born on December 15, 1932 in Thirunellai, Palakkad district of Kerala, TN Seshan ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct much to the

chagrin of political parties.

Till he took over, political parties ferrying people to polling stations was considered quite "normal," and it was during Seshan''s stint as CEC that it became impossible with the model code being made sacrosanct.

Also, he ensured that bogus voting was curbed to a large extent.

Such reforms were unheard of till he took over as the 10th chief election commissioner in 1990.

In his zealous mission to cleanse the electoral system, he earned the wrath of politicians including late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa who had hit out at him for being "arrogant."

He had won kudos and laurels as well including the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1996 for exemplary work in public, government service.

