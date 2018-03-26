When Are Your Next Chhuttis? Here is a List of Upcoming Bank Holidays

It is good news for all people who have not had holidays in a long time. A long weekend is waiting. The Union government announced a total of 90 Bank holidays for the year 2018, including all Sundays, government holidays, second and fourth Saturday that are counted among the usual bank holidays. Out of these 90 Bank Holidays, 89 are the regular public holidays, in addition to this year, the Delhi government declared January 5 as a government holiday on the occasion of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. Banks will not remain closed for five consecutive days starting from Thursday."The banks will work on March 31 (Saturday) and there is no continuous holidays as per messages in the social media," D Thomas Franco Rajendra Dev, General Secretary of the All India Bank Officers Confederation told news agency IANS.He said banks will be closed on Thursday and Friday owing to Mahaveer Jayanti and Good Friday.Saturday will remain open since it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Banks are only closed on second and fourth Saturdays.On April 2, the banks will remain shut for annual closing of accounts.Many bankers, however, confirmed that they are waiting for an announcement to be made whether banks would work on Saturday, till then it is presumed that they would work on Saturday.29 March 2018, Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti30 March 2018, Friday for Good Friday30 March 2018, Friday for Hazrat Ali's Birthday02 April 2018, Sunday for Annual Closing of Bank Accounts