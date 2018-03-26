When Are Your Next Chhuttis? Here is a List of Upcoming Bank Holidays

On April 2, the banks will remain shut for annual closing of accounts.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 26, 2018 21:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
When Are Your Next Chhuttis? Here is a List of Upcoming Bank Holidays

Banks will be closed on Thursday and Friday owing to Mahaveer Jayanti and Good Friday.

New Delhi:  It is good news for all people who have not had holidays in a long time. A long weekend is waiting. The Union government announced a total of 90 Bank holidays for the year 2018, including all Sundays, government holidays, second and fourth Saturday that are counted among the usual bank holidays. Out of these 90 Bank Holidays, 89 are the regular public holidays, in addition to this year, the Delhi government declared January 5 as a government holiday on the occasion of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. Banks will not remain closed for five consecutive days starting from Thursday.

"The banks will work on March 31 (Saturday) and there is no continuous holidays as per messages in the social media," D Thomas Franco Rajendra Dev, General Secretary of the All India Bank Officers Confederation told news agency IANS.

He said banks will be closed on Thursday and Friday owing to Mahaveer Jayanti and Good Friday.

Saturday will remain open since it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Banks are only closed on second and fourth Saturdays.

On April 2, the banks will remain shut for annual closing of accounts.

Many bankers, however, confirmed that they are waiting for an announcement to be made whether banks would work on Saturday, till then it is presumed that they would work on Saturday.

The important dates to remember for this week and the upcoming week are the following:

Comments
Date: 29 March 2018, Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti
Date: 30 March 2018, Friday for Good Friday
Date: 30 March 2018, Friday for Hazrat Ali's Birthday
Date: 02 April 2018, Sunday for Annual Closing of Bank Accounts

(With inputs from IANS)

Trending

Bank holidaysGuru Gobind Singhholidays

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Modi AppDiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneSteve SmithMark ZuckerbergMastercard

................................ Advertisement ................................