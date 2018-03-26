When Are Your Next Chhuttis? Here is a List of Upcoming Bank Holidays

"The banks will work on March 31 (Saturday) and there is no continuous holidays as per messages in the social media," D Thomas Franco Rajendra Dev, General Secretary of the All India Bank Officers Confederation told news agency IANS.
He said banks will be closed on Thursday and Friday owing to Mahaveer Jayanti and Good Friday.
Saturday will remain open since it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Banks are only closed on second and fourth Saturdays.
On April 2, the banks will remain shut for annual closing of accounts.
Many bankers, however, confirmed that they are waiting for an announcement to be made whether banks would work on Saturday, till then it is presumed that they would work on Saturday.
The important dates to remember for this week and the upcoming week are the following:
Comments
Date: 30 March 2018, Friday for Good Friday
Date: 30 March 2018, Friday for Hazrat Ali's Birthday
Date: 02 April 2018, Sunday for Annual Closing of Bank Accounts
(With inputs from IANS)